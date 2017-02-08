You Can Help Veterans Displaced by Fire

Posted:

DANVILLE - A University of Illinois organization is collecting clothing for four veterans, displaced by a fire at their group home.

It happened Thursday, February 2nd.  One veteran died.

The state fire marshal tells WAND, they are looking into the cause of the fire.

You can make your donations at the Chez Family Foundation Center for Wounded Veterans, in Urbana.

