Date Rape Investigation at Northwestern University

CHICAGO - School officials say 2 reports of sexual assault were filed, in the last week.

Four female students reported they were given possible date rape drugs, while at a party at Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

A second report of sexual assault was reported at another campus fraternity.

Students say those responsible should be held accountable. Student, Ben Magliato says, “I think that it is absolutely awful and I really hope that the school and the rest of the Greek community hold everyone involved to the highest standard."

Northwestern officials have asked anyone with information to come forward.