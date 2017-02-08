Urbana to Hire More Police Officers

Posted:

URBANA - Urbana is hiring two new police officers. 

The officers will initially cost the city about $50,000.00 and then $90,000.00 a year, per officer.  They will be paid for with a city funding surplus.

Urbana Mayor, Laurel Prussing says she may want to hire three more officers, at the end of the summer.

