Time Capsule Recovered in YWCA Cornerstone

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD- City leaders found a time capsule, in the YWCA cornerstone, during recent demolition.

The city believes it has a register of children named during a fundraiser for the YWCA and a list of members, thanks to evidence from a 1912 newspaper.

The Springfield Public Works Office is working out the best way to open it.

