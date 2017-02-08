Time Capsule Recovered in YWCA Cornerstone

Time Capsule Recovered in YWCA CornerstonePosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Family, friends of teen who died in crash see visions of hope at funeral
Berlin, Ill. (WAND) - Family and Friends find hope at a young girl's funeral.
-
Pana Man Arrested After 2 Vehicle Crash
CHRISTIAN COUNTY – Illinois State Police say they responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 29 a half mile south of Christian County Road 700 East at 9:02 AM the morning of July 25.
-
Decatur's superhero wields hammers, bone marrow
DECATUR -- You might know him as the burly trolley driver you see around Decatur, or maybe the mixed martial arts fighter who hits himself (in the face) with hammers on YouTube. But 37-year-old Jason Smith is most at home at the Decatur Athletic Club, where he works out for hours a day, building legendary strength that includes a 565-pound bench press maximum and squatting nearly 800 pounds. Armed with his secret pink tonic of bone marrow, raw eggs, amino acids and a bunch of other ...
-
Lyme disease often misdiagnosed
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Jennifer Dahn was suffering for years before doctors could accurately diagnose her with an incurable disease.
-
Woman pleads not guilty to DUI in school bus crash
MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who Moultrie County deputies say crashed into a school bus in February has pled not guilty to multiple DUI charges.
-
ARCOLA -- He hit the ball up the middle, then he ran like mad. Cheers erupted, and Eric Plummer just kept running. The Arcola senior was already the most popular player on the Purple Riders, and when he crossed home plate, it solidified it. Thirty-eight thousand views later, the people of Facebook know what Arcolans have known for 18 years: Eric Plummer is an inspiration. Click the video above to hear from Plummer, his coach Jeff Thomas and fellow senior Blake Lindenmeyer on Plumm...
-
Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say a woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the neck Monday night.
-
6 displaced in early morning fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Six people are now homeless after an overnight fire in Springfield, according to the fire chief.
-
Cleanup ongoing in oil spill
WARRENSBURG, Ill (WAND)- On Monday, the Wood River Pipeline that runs through rural Warrensburg leaked 250 gallons of a petroleum product into the ground.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur's superhero wields hammers and bone marrow
-
Arcola's Plummer ignites community with home run
-
Decatur pumps out junior high track stars
-
Video shows van crashing into McDonald's
-
Woman pleads not guilty to DUI in school bus crash
-
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
-
Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
-
90-year-old dies in house fire
-
Grandparents Raise Grandchildren
-
Mistake causes Argenta-Oreana schools to lose millions
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.