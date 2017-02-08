Central Illinois Treasures: Lincoln Square Theatre

DECATUR - The Lincoln Square Theatre is the center for entertainment, in downtown Decatur. The 1300-seat, "fire proof" venue hosts concerts, movies and the occasional ghost.

When the lights glow on the Lincoln Square marquis, something is coming alive inside, on the stage or screen. Those lights have been drawing people back time and time again, since 1916 and something special still attracts theatre-goers today.

Vice-President of the Lincoln Square Theatre Board, Jake Bonnett says, “I'd say it's probably the history. This place has a soul of itself and you feel it the second you walk in here. It's 100 years' worth of history. The acts that were here, the movies that were played, the emotions left in this building, you can feel it.

The theatre is the scene of many ghost stories. It's haunting history has even been featured on the Travel Channel. Bonnett says, “I've seen a lot! I've seen chairs move when we're standing on stage. I've heard people walking on the metal grates in the projection area.”

Stars shine on the stage and on the big screen, which just so happens to be the largest, in Decatur, at 55 by 75 feet. Most of the movies shown today are classics, that haven't hit theatres in decades.

Bonnett says, “That's exactly what we're looking for, to try and capture that nostalgia of all the people that came here and we're reaching that at this point.”

Keeping in mind the experience of guests, now they are looking to make more updates, turning a back room into a VIP lounge, to get a drink or appetizers.

Just looking around the theatre, there is so much charm, so much that is original, but some cosmetic updates are also in the works. Bonnett says, “Our vision is to get this place looking like it did back in 1916, but there is always a nice aspect of seeing what is looks like underneath. Someone said it's kind of like an antique car, they get it all pretty but underneath there's a little rust because they want to remember how old that car is and the lifespan it had.”

When it comes to funding that vision, donations and volunteer work are always welcome, but are not the soul means of moving forward. Bonnett says, “We're trying to prove to the City of Decatur that we are doing this ourselves and aren't just looking for money, we're out there proving look what we are doing. Hey, we're going to be here another 100 years.”

Here is a look at upcoming events at the Lincoln Square Theatre: On February 17th, you can see Dirty Dancing, on its 30th anniversary. Go to the Lincoln Theatre website for more on this special date night package. On February 18th, pop and country artist, Maggie Rose is appearing live on-stage, featuring the Morrison Brothers Band.