ISP: Shots fired on interstate stemmed from road rage

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - Illinois State Police say road rage led to gunfire on Interstate 57.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 251. That's between Rantoul and Champaign.

ISP said two women were traveling south when an altercation occurred with the driver of a black Dodge Durango. During the altercation the driver of the Durango fired shots at the other vehicle. The shots struck the vehicle and the driver. Police say the driver suffered minor injuries and called 911.

The Durango was stopped by police a few miles away from the altercation. Police say six people, including a two month old baby, where inside the car that fired the shots.

A passenger, Patrick Chapman, 21, from Memphis Tennessee was arrested and preliminarily charged with aggravated use of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm. Chapman was being held at the Champaign County Jail.