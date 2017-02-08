Volunteer firefighter dies after responding to call

HOMER - A volunteer firefighter in Homer died after crashing his truck while responding to a call.

Officials say, 46-year-old John Cummins was driving after responding to a report of a stranded driver - who crashed just before midnight on a Champaign County road.

Cummins died at Carle hospital early Wednesday morning.

According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, it was a medical condition, and not the crash, that took his life. A passenger in the car with Cummins told deputies the episode caused a crash that involved three other cars.