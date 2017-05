CHATHAM - School officials say Glenwood High School was placed on a soft lockdown on Wednesday morning.

The lockdown was issued after a threatening message was found written on a bathroom wall. School administrators, security and local law enforcement officers searched the facility as an extra precaution to the student's safety.

The lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m. after the search yielded no threats.

Students were kept in their classrooms until the lockdown was lifted.