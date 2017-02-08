12 year High for Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport

SPRINGFIELD - Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport sees passenger numbers reach a 12 year high. Nearly 192,000 travelers used the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in 2016. It represents a 4.33 percent increase from 2015. Airport Executive Director Mark Hanna says a number of factors contributed to the increase with daily service from American Airlines to Dallas-Fort Worth and United Airlines to Chicago. Allegiant flies out of the airport serving the Florida market. Ridership increased on each airline in 2016.