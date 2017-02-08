Midwest Sight Foundation Reducing Blindness Risks

DECATUR - Dr. John Lee spreading awareness with Mobile Unit for Midwest Sight Foundation. Ophthalmologist Dr. John Lee created the Blindness Prevention Project in 2014 as he says he often saw patients whose conditions were too late to treat. Among this conditions is Glaucoma which is a build up of pressure in the eye affecting the optic nerve. Dr. Lee says over 3 million Americans have Glaucoma and only half are aware. In the U.S. more than 120,000 are blind from Glaucoma and in Macon County alone is approaching 100 and 1,000 plus are unaware they are on the way to blindness. The Midwest Sight Foundation reaches out to community groups and organizations for free testing of eye pressure. The simple procedure provides you with your number. If that number is above 22 you can see the eye doctor of your choice for appropriate follow up and treatment. The project and testing were featured in the Wand Business Watch Wednesday. You can find the story in Business Watch under the Community Tab. Doctor Lee's office is located at 1714 S. Blaine Lane in Decatur.