Donations still needed for C-U at Home

CHAMPAIGN - Donations are still needed for the C-U at Home’s One Winter Night event.

Last weekend over 200 people spent the night outside in boxes and many donors have donated to help C-U at Home reach their goal of $210,000.

Melany Jackson, executive director of C-U at Home, tells WAND-TV’s partners at the New Gazette that so far they have raised $195,732.

Fundraising goes to covering their expenses for the event and to give back to the homeless in their community.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so until Feb 15 at 5 p.m. by visiting their website.