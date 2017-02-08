Veterans to get new home after fatal fire

DANVILLE - Three of the veterans misplaced by the veteran’s home fire last week will receive a new home.

According to the News Gazette, the man who ran the home is preparing his own home for the veterans to live in. The home is right next door to the one that caught fire in the 300 block of Park Street.

Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason told WAND News that firefighters were dispatched to a report of a kitchen fire at the home, used to house several veterans, at about 11:45 a.m. Crews arriving on scene say a man on a porch at the front of the home was brought away from the fire by firefighters, and firefighters say they were told that everyone was out of the house.

Upon extinguishing the flames, Director Thomason says a man's body was found in a bathroom in the home. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says the man has been identified as 75-year-old David Singleton.

The veterans will move in Thursday to their new home with some pomp circumstance around 4 30 p.m.

The investigation into the fire and Singleton's death is being handled by the Danville Police Department, Danville Fire Department, Illinois State Fire Marshall, and Vermilion County Coroner's Office.