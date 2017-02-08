16 year tradition of Blues in Central Park ends

DECATUR – A long standing tradition at Decatur’s Central Park has come to an end.

Blues in Central Park will not return this summer after 16 years, according to Decatur Magazine publisher Beth Stringer.

“After considerable discussion, we decided the timing is right to develop new projects.”

The event started in 2001 to bring in nationally known blues musicians to attract large audiences.

"We definitely achieved our goal," Stringer added. "Thousands of people attended the free blues concerts every summer, and many were visiting downtown Decatur for the very first time," said

Stringer. Stringer said that the success of Blues in Central Park wouldn’t be possible without the help of corporate sponsors, civic partners and loyal fans.

"I want to thank all of our longtime sponsors and tireless volunteers for supporting Decatur Magazine's efforts to bring quality entertainment to Decatur," said Stringer.