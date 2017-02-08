Drivers slip, slide in Wednesday's snow fall

DECATUR - Several crashes due to snow have been reported throughout central Illinois.

Illinois State Police said they were responding to several crashes along the interstates in Champaign, Macon, Coles, Douglas, Sangamon and Vermilion counties on Wednesday afternoon.

ISP said they expected delays for several hours in Mahomet on Interstate 74 eastbound. A multiple vehicle crash including semis were blocking the roadway.

In Macon County, the sheriff's office was responding to several vehicles off the road and some crashes with property damage. Roads in Macon County are currently snow covered and slick in many areas.

Motorists throughout central Illinois are asked to use extreme caution and allow extra time for traveling.

So far no injuries have been reported.