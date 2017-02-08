Senate Begins Vote on Grand Bargain Budget Package

Springfield- The Senate voted to approve 3 bills out of the "Grand Bargain" budget package on Wednesday, to the dismay of Republicans.

"This is part of a package of bills that the Senate President and I, along with many many members of this chamber have been working on. They were always considered to be a package of bills. My concern with taking a vote right now is less on the substance of the bill, although there is always the possibility that it could be improved as we continue to negotiate. But there are parts of this package that are definitely not yet settled.By taking this package apart and voting on little pieces we are basically saying that those are things that we can no longer improve on.There is room for improvement, we need to settle those issues that we are still working on" said Minority Leader Christine Radogno.

Senate Democrats wanted to get the ball rolling and begin taking votes. "It is tied to a package and that package is a package that balances our budget. Everyday that we delay, I've been telling editorial boards, cost $11 million dollars. We promised that we would vote on this package by the end of last month, so it is time to start voting." said President John Cullerton.

The Senate did pass three of the bills tied to the Grand Bargain package, but did so with no Republican votes after Leader Radogno urged lawmakers to vote present on each bill. However, SB 11, a pension reform bill failed to get enough votes. The calling of this bill shocked Leader Radogno. "I was unaware you intended to call this bill. Which gives me pause, we have had a pretty good open working relationship, but this is sort of out of the blue. We talked about potentially calling the low hanging pieces of legislation. But this is major piece of legislation it needs to be tied to the other pieces. I think this is a breach of our agreement" she said.

But President Cullerton said that the bill needed to be called. "It is time to vote, this is a very important bill. I told you the special importance this bill has to the Governor. This bill was directly tied to the Governor's veto of money tied to the Chicago Public Schools. So I understand if we are going to get pension parity we have to pass this bill. That's why I'm advancing it over the objections of many of our strong supporters over on this side of the aisle." he said.

The no vote on Senate Bill 11 does not mean that the Grand Bargain package is over. Both sides are saying that it is still alive but just needs more work.

Senator Radogno released a statement after the votes. "These individual measures that were voted on today are part of a comprehensive budget package that the Senate President and I worked on together in a bipartisan manner. I'd prefer to move forward when the entire package is complete." she said.

President Cullerton's spokesman, John Patterson released his own statement reading, "Today, we began the process of getting the balanced budget and reform package approved. We took a few important steps forward, and we also learned that more works needs to be done. The Senate President has already talked to the Republican Leader and we'll see what steps we can take to regain momentum and hopefully deliver a long overdue balanced budget plan.”

The three bills that passed were SB3, SB8, and SB10.