Human Trafficking App Aims to Save Victims with Your Help

IL-Human trafficking, it’s not something we like to think about or talk about that often, however, it does happen all over the world, even here at home.

Hotels, whether it be a seedy motel or a 5 Star hotel are a prime spot for traffickers to do business. National statistics show most sex trafficking victims are between 12 and 14 years old.

The owner of the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel Steve Horve and the General Manager Donna Wickersham took us inside some of their rooms and says staff are trained to spot human trafficking, and all other sorts of crimes.

Wickersham says “We're definitely trained to look out for it. There are very specific indicators we look for-obviously don't want to share that information on camera. We have training just for the front desk, training for the rest of staff to all over training security and of course housekeeping.”

A new app called Traffick Cam aims to save victims one picture of a hotel/motel room at a time. The apps inventor was asked to help in an investigation. This app is easy to use. All you have to do is take four pictures after you check in. Two of the entire room at different angles, one of the bed and one of the bathroom.

Wickersham adds “I would say most definitely say in the last 20 years we've become more aware and the world changes we have to change.”

Illinois 2016 Human Trafficking Hotline data has been released and reports to the hotline are up. For Illinois, 198 cases of human trafficking were reported to the National Hotline in 2016, which included 156 cases of sex trafficking and 23 cases of labor trafficking. In 2015, 121 human trafficking cases were reported. Since 2007, the National Hotline has received reports of 941 cases of human trafficking in Illinois. Here is the National Hotline number: 1-888-373-7888.

There’s a difference between human trafficking and prostitution. For example, prostitutes are not being held against their will the are adults. And while, not all human trafficking victims are kids, they usually are and they’re being held against their will.

There’s a website called Red Light Traffic. It teaches you the difference and how to spot a victim. You can get to that app by clicking here.