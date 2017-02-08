Snow Blankets Central Illinois

Snow Blankets Central IllinoisPosted:
One person stabbed, 2 people shot in Springfield
Springfield, Ill. (WAND)- Multiple people are hurt after a separate stabbing and shooting in Springfield.
Family, friends of teen who died in crash see visions of hope at funeral
Berlin, Ill. (WAND) - Family and Friends find hope at a young girl's funeral.
3 armed men rob taxi driver
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Danville are looking for three suspects they believe are responsible for an armed robbery of a person.
Glenwood boys take CS8 track crown
For complete results from the Central State Eight boys track meet, visit the conference page on Athletic. DECATUR -- The Glenwood Titans took home the CS8 crown on Friday night at MacArthur High School with 153 team points, while Lanphier and Springfield High came in a close second at 144 points apiece. Glenwood was led by a couple of multi-winners in Chris Durr and Tony Rolfe. Durr took home the titles in the 3,200-meter run (9:53.49) and the mile (4:33.64), while Rolfe finished fi...
6 displaced in early morning fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Six people are now homeless after an overnight fire in Springfield, according to the fire chief.
Buffet Foundation giving back to Macon County Sheriff's Department
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Macon County Sheriff’s Department is getting a $350,000 grant from the Howard Buffet Foundation.
Single vehicle crash claims life of Westville woman
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Vermillion County are investigating a fatal crash that took place late Thursday night.
Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say a woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the neck Monday night.
Stepfather arrested for stabbing in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man was arrested for a stabbing in Champaign on Friday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to the 1200 block of N. Walnut around 12:20 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. At the location police found a 33-year-old female with multiple stab wounds to her hands and torso. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police believe the stabbing stemmed from a domestic argument between the victim and James Burgoon, 54, the ...
Crime Tracker Mugshots
Click here for the latest information on arrests made in central Illinois.
Truck slams into Decatur nail salon
Decatur's superhero wields hammers and bone marrow
Lyme disease often misdiagnosed
Frenzy part one: CIC, Apollo, Little Okaw, Sangamo
FRENZY PART ONE: CIC, CS8, Okaw Valley
Central Illinois Treasures: Finding her Voice
Shot fired at Decatur IHOP, 1 arrested
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.