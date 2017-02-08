Snow Blankets Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – Snow arrived in central Illinois late Wednesday morning before a brief break in the action around lunchtime. Round two pushed through during the afternoon before wrapping up by 6 PM. The heaviest snow fell along and north of I-74, where many locations reported 3” to nearly 5” inches. Other locations reported between 1” to 3” inches. Wednesday's 3.4" inches of snow in Lincoln breaks previous daily record of 2.8" inches set in 1951. More totals can be found by clicking here.