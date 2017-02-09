Arcola hires new head football coach

ARCOLA -- The Purple Rider football program has its new coach.



Tolono Unity assistant Nick Lindsey made it "Twitter official" on Wednesday night when he changed his biography to "Head Football Coach of Arcola High School" after Wednesday night's District 306 board meeting.



Lindsey was a part of two Rocket teams that made the 3A state championship game with longtime head coach Scott Hamilton at the helm: 2012 (12-2 overall) and 2015 (10-4).



Lindsey takes over for fourth-year head coach Zach Zehr, who won the 1A state title in 2015 with a perfect 14-0 record. He was 34-10 overall in his tenure and will take over as head coach of Tremont.