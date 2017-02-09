LSA hits 20-win mark as showdown with A-O looms

DECATUR -- LSA has had some solid seasons: 2012-13 and 2014-15 among them.



In that 2012-13 season, Dave Kreps led the Lions to a 23-8 record. In 2014-15 Shannon Houser helped the school to its first ever regional title.



But this year could trump them all.



Kreps, who's back in the saddle after taking a hiatus, has the Lions at 20-5 and one game away from the Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest championship. The Lions, who won the LOVC NW tournament last month, can clinch the regular season title with a win at high-powered Argenta-Oreana on Friday night in Argenta.



The team's run through the regular season has been helped by the "newcomer" Kreps, plus another newcomer: MacArthur transfer Ezra Schaal, a junior forward who has averaged 15 points and 9 rebounds per game despite measuring under six feet tall.



The Lions are far from a one-man team, however. Sophomore wing Grant Karsten has developed into one of the team's go-to scorers, while Mike Fiala is a threat to score from the perimeter as well. The team got also got a big boost this January when 2015-16 All-Conference pick MJ Bond returned from a knee injury. Senior Briley Housh, junior Cam Walls, junior Tanner Heick, junior Xavier Todd, senior Jaleel Banks and the injured junior Seth Reynolds help round out the rotation.