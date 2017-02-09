Chris Kennedy to Oppose Governor Rauner

SPRINGFIELD - Decision 2018 is already heating up, in Illinois. A familiar name will show up on the democratic primary ballot. Chris Kennedy, son of Robert F. Kennedy is running for governor.

The democrat says he wants to bring back the American dream and that fundamental change is needed. Kennedy told the Associated Press he doesn't like where the state is headed and he is "not afraid of a billionaire."

53-year-old, Kennedy is the former chairman of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. He founded and now leads Top Box Foods, a nonprofit that provides affordable, healthy food to Chicago neighborhoods.

House Speaker, Michael Madigan says Kennedy will make an "excellent candidate."