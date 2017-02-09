Do Not Delay Mammograms After False Positives

Posted:

PARK RIDGE - Women who get a false positive on a mammogram, may avoid being screened in the future.

Researchers at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital studied mammography data for more than a quarter million women, living in Chicago.

Women who got false positive results were more likely to delay their next mammogram than those who got a true negative.  False positive patients were 34% more likely to skip their next screening altogether.

