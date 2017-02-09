Melanoma Most Often Detected by Patients

Posted:

PHILADELPHIA -In a new study at Thomas Jefferson University, researchers found recurring cases of melanoma are more often detected by patients themselves, rather than by routine tests.


Close to one-third of patients in the study developed a recurrence of melanoma.

40% were discovered during self-skin checks, while 30% were found during an exam, by their doctor.

Only a quarter of repeat cases were found during routine scans.

