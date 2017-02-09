Risks of Mixing Opioids with Alcohol

Posted:

NETHERLANDS – A Study led by researchers at Leiden University Medical Center finds mixing opioids with alcohol, can increase the risk of a dangerous breathing condition.

Scientists monitored a group of young adults and elderly people, as they were given 20-milligrams of oxycodone and an IV of ethanol.  The combination significantly increased episodes of respiratory depression, which causes shallow breathing or breathing to stop.

Elderly patients were found to be especially vulnerable..
 

