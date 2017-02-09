1 wanted in January 30 robbery in Springfield

1 wanted in January 30 robbery in SpringfieldPosted: Updated:
Springfield, Ill. (WAND)- Multiple people are hurt after a separate stabbing and shooting in Springfield.
Berlin, Ill. (WAND) - Family and Friends find hope at a young girl's funeral.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Danville are looking for three suspects they believe are responsible for an armed robbery of a person.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Six people are now homeless after an overnight fire in Springfield, according to the fire chief.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Macon County Sheriff’s Department is getting a $350,000 grant from the Howard Buffett Foundation.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Vermillion County are investigating a fatal crash that took place late Thursday night.
Global 'WannaCry' ransomware cyberattack seeks cash for data
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and...
Stepfather arrested for stabbing in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man was arrested for a stabbing in Champaign on Friday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to the 1200 block of N. Walnut around 12:20 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. At the location police found a 33-year-old female with multiple stab wounds to her hands and torso. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police believe the stabbing stemmed from a domestic argument between the victim and James Burgoon, 54, the ...
Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say a woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the neck Monday night.
Glenwood boys take CS8 track crown
For complete results from the Central State Eight boys track meet, visit the conference page on Athletic. DECATUR -- The Glenwood Titans took home the CS8 crown on Friday night at MacArthur High School with 153 team points, while Lanphier and Springfield High came in a close second at 144 points apiece. Glenwood was led by a couple of multi-winners in Chris Durr and Tony Rolfe. Durr took home the titles in the 3,200-meter run (9:53.49) and the mile (4:33.64), while Rolfe finished fi...
