1 wanted in January 30 robbery in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a robbery that happened on the city's north side last month.

Springfield police say the crime happened at a home in the 1000 block of North 12th Street at about 6:30 p.m. on January 30. According to the preliminary investigation, officers say the homeowner returned to the house to find an open door. When the victim went inside to investigate, police say he found a man, who demanded money. After receiving money, the suspect ran from the scene.

In addition to the money, Springfield police say several items were removed from the victim's home. Officers say the suspect was described as a black male with a thin build.

This incident remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. We will provide updates as they become available.