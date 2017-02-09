Police: Discovered skeletal remains belong to skeleton model

WHITE HALL - The White Hall Police Department says human skeletal remains found in the basement of a building on February 7 were likely used in a human skeleton model at a doctor's office.

White Hall Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Main Street at about 9:44 a.m. According to police, a local construction company reported finding apparent human skeletal remains, partially buried in the dirt floor basement of the building. The Greene County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police were called to help in the investigation.

A preliminary investigation by a forensic anthropologist suggested that the remains may be up to 100 years old. Further investigation revealed that the building the remains were found in originally functioned as a doctor's office from 1920 until 1969, and witnesses told police that a human skeleton model was hanging inside the office in the 1950s.

Authorities say they believe the remains to be human bones used in a human skeleton model, and that there is no evidence to suspect foul play at this time.

