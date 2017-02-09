Icy conditions causing crashes on I-74

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Icy road conditions persist in central Illinois, as Illinois State Police continue to respond to crashes and slide-offs on Interstate 74 Thursday morning.

ISP Troopers say they have received several reports of crashes on I-74 between Urbana and St. Joseph. Among these crashes are a jackknifed truck-tractor semi-trailer blocking both lanes and shoulders of eastbound I-74 at mile post 186.5.

ISP Trooper Tracy Lillard tells WAND that troopers were on the scene of the jackknifed truck-tractor semi-trailer as of 10:00 a.m. The roadway was cleared and lanes reopened at about 11:30 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution, slow down, and increase travel times during inclement weather and road conditions.