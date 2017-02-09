Lawmakers pushing for Rt. 66 to be National Historic Trail

ILLINOIS - Two U.S. Representatives from Illinois have introduced legislation that would recognize Route 66 as a National Historic Trail and establish a commission that would recommend activities to celebrate the Route's 100th anniversary.

Under House Bill 801, introduced by U.S. Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL), the National Trails System Act would be amended to designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail. Additionally, U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) introduced House Bill 66, which would create a commission that would recommend commemorative activities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in 2026.

Both pieces of legislation were introduced after discussions between Rep. LaHood's Office, Rep. Davis' Office, and the Rt. 66 Road Ahead Partnership. Rt. 66 Road Ahead Partnership Chairman Bill Thomas says, "It is exciting to see the idea of Rt. 66 being designated a National Historic Trail take this major step forward. It is equally exciting to begin work on plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Mother Road in 2026."