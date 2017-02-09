Danville man arrested in February 8 robbery

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department says one man is in jail following a robbery at a business on the city's east side Wednesday afternoon.

Danville police say officers were dispatched to Quick Stop Discount Tobacco Shop, located in the 1400 block of East Main Street, just before 4:00 p.m. Upon arriving, officers say employees reported being robbed at gunpoint by a white male. Witnesses also reported that one of the employees was struck by the man several times before an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

During the investigation into this robbery, Danville police called in a K9 unit, which tracked the scent of the individual to a home in the 100 block of North State Street. A search warrant was obtained shortly after, and officers arrested the home's resident, identified as James Gouty, 39, during the search.

Gouty is facing preliminary charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. The investigation into the robbery continues.

