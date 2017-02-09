Battle Over State Worker Pay Continues

Springfield- State workers will have to wait until next week before they find out if they are going to be paid in March. State lawmakers adjourned for the week Thursday, without taking any final vote on legislation that would ensure state workers get paid.

House Democrats have proposed HB 1798, a bill that would make an appropriation to continue to pay state workers until June 30th. This bill passed out of a House committee on Wednesday evening. However, it was passed with no Republican support. That is because House Republicans have their own version of a bill that would have a continuing appropriation for state workers pay. That bill, HB 2803, is stuck in Rules Committee.

However, now Governor Rauner is stepping in and saying that he will veto the Democrats version of the bill if it reaches his desk. "There’s only one solution that makes sense: give state employees the same rights as the Speaker, rank-and-file legislators and the Attorney General herself. Give state employees permanent continuing appropriation for their pay just like legislators gave themselves. I will veto the Speaker’s June 30th government shut down proposal should it reach my desk. The General Assembly should fix this problem once and for all by sending the Bourne-Davidsmeyer state employee pay proposal to my desk immediately." he said in a video sent to state workers.

Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur), the bill sponsor, is frustrated with the latest video from Governor Rauner. "I cannot for the live of me understand how the Governor can say, out of one side of his mouth, he says I care about state workers, I got to make sure state workers get paid. And then we present him with a bill that pays the state workers the exact amount they were paid no changes, and he has already said that he is going to veto the bill. It makes no sense." she said.

State workers hope that lawmakers will pass a bill soon before the end of the month.