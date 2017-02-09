Abortion Bill Creating Talk at the Illinois Capitol

Springfield- A bill ensuring abortion remains legal in Illinois is receiving a lot of attention from both sides of the issue. 

House Bill 40, being sponsored by Representative Sara Feigenholtz (R-Chicago), would remove a trigger language from the 1975 Illinois Abortion Law, that would allow abortions to become illegal in the state. "We are very simply striking that language because we do not want to go back, we want to go forward, and we want to make an affirmative statement that Illinois will be a state where abortion services will be safe, legal, and accessible." said Rep. Feigenholtz. 

The bill passed out of a committee on Wednesday evening with no Republican support. The bill is receiving a lot of outside attention, with 8,323 witness slips being filed in support of the bill. Among the organizations supporting the bill are Planned Parenthood and ACLU. There is also a lot of opposition to this measure, with 3,586 witness slips being filed against the bill. Illinois Family Institute and Illinois Right to Life are among organizations opposed to the bill. 

This bill would also make changes to insurance policy in the state. It would allow for those covered by State Employee Health Insurance and Medicaid to receive abortion coverage through their insurance. Currently, abortions are only covered by State Health Insurance in life threatening cases. And Medicaid only covers abortion in cases of life endangerment, incest, or rape. 

There are currently 15 other states that allow state insurances to cover abortions. This bill is part of the Illinois Women Moving Forward Agenda. 

Lawmakers are back in session February 15th. 

