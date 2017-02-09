UPDATE: Manhunt underway after driver hits 2 tow truck operators

DECATUR - Illinois State Police say one person was seriously hurt in hit and run on Interstate 72 in Macon County.

One tow truck operator was hit by a vehicle as they worked to load a stranded vehicle on the shoulder of the Interstate.

State Police are looking for a silver Ford Taurus with damage to the passenger side. The victim was taken for emergency treatment.

The hit and run happened on Interstate 72 about a mile from Argenta Exit. More information will be provided as it is released.