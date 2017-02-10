Regional Final Highlight Zone: 2-9-16

Posted:
Sophomore guard Natalie Bates helped Tuscola to a 45-43 win over ALAH on Thursday night in the Sullivan regional final. Sophomore guard Natalie Bates helped Tuscola to a 45-43 win over ALAH on Thursday night in the Sullivan regional final.

Click the video above for a quartet of regional finals: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley vs. Carlinville, Tuscola vs. ALAH, Central A&M vs. Okaw Valley and Teutopolis vs. Lawrenceville.


2A Girls Basketball Regional Finals
ARGENTA: Monticello 55, Tolono Unity 15
CARLINVILLE: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 45, Carlinville 30
CLIFTON: Clifton (Central) 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35
FITHIAN: Oakwood 55, Watseka 39
MARSHALL: Marshall 76, Casey-Westfield 35
STANFORD: Bloomington Central Catholic 60, St. Thomas More 43

1A Girls Basketball Regional Finals
LEROY: St. Teresa 51, Fisher 38
SULLIVAN: Tuscola 45, ALAH 43
ARMSTRONG: Cissna Park 45, Colfax (Ridgeview) 35
BETHANY: Central A&M 70, Okaw Valley 59
ST. ANTHONY: St. Anthony 37, Altamont 34
GARDNER-SOUTH WILMINGTON: Schlarman 64, GSW 31
ROUTT: Winchester 47, Barry (Western) 34
MT. PULASKI: Mt. Pulaski 65, LSA 27 (semifinals)
MT. PULASKI: Heyworth 76, Calvary Christian (Normal) 26 (semifinals)
SANDOVAL: Christ Our Rock Lutheran (Centralia) 75, Louisville (North Clay) 35
SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN: Lewistown 73, Springfield Lutheran 61
VALMEYER: Okawville 52, Mt. Olive 38

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps