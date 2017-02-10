New HHS Secretary confirmed

The U.S. Senate confirmed Republican Tom Price as Secretary of Health and Human Services early Friday morning.

Price, a U.S. Representative from Georgia, won narrowly on a 52 to 47 vote. That vote was pushed back to 2 a.m. as Senate Democrats sought to slow down the confirmation of cabinet nominees they oppose. Many Democrats opposed Price because of his desire to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, as well as his opposition to abortion rights and his support for Medicare and Medicaid cuts.

Analysts say Price’s confirmation gives momentum to Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.