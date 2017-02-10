Using Stimulants Prematurely Ages Your Heart

PERTH – A study led by researchers at University of Western Australia, found people who abuse stimulant drugs, like speed or ecstasy, may be prematurely aging their hearts.

Researchers ran a series cardiovascular tests, on more than 700 adults being treated for substance abuse. They found the hearts of stimulant users seemed to be aging much faster, than those of smokers and methadone users.

Stimulants speed up the heart rate and increase blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.