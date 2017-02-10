Welcome Home Private Maggie Bilyeu

Welcome Home Private Maggie BilyeuPosted:
Teen critically injured in Saturday afternoon shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's east side that left a teen in critical condition. Springfield police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of East Ash Street at 4:10 p.m. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 17-year-old male who has sustained gunshot wounds to both legs, and a graze wound to the arm. The victim was taken to HSHS. St. John's Hospital, and is listed in cr...
ST. CHARLES, MO. -- Few people in the 217 area code have the kind of local following that Decatur's Jordan Maxey has. On Friday night in his professional bout, the slimmed down boxer knocked out his opponent, Roger Bush, in the second round. Click the video above to see how Jordan pulled off the victory! (Video courtesy of Jeff DeVore)
1 dead in early-morning stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after being found with stab wounds on Springfield's northeast side early Saturday morning.
One person stabbed, 2 people shot in Springfield
Springfield, Ill. (WAND)- Multiple people are hurt after a separate stabbing and shooting in Springfield.
TCSV softball on fire heading into playoffs
BUFFALO -- In his nine years as head coach of the Tri-City Sangamon Valley Tornadoes, Brad Sturdy and his crew have left a trail of destruction -- especially in the past six seasons. The Tornadoes have won six straight MSM titles, with the team racking up 25 or more wins in each of those seasons. After a 32-2 combined score against Warrensburg (19-1) and Vandalia (13-1) in Saturday's doubleheader finale, TCSV enters the playoffs at 28-1 and carrying the No. 1 seed at the Riverton re...
Man seriously injured by train in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says one man was seriously injured after being struck by a train Saturday evening.
Decatur's superhero wields hammers, bone marrow
DECATUR -- You might know him as the burly trolley driver you see around Decatur, or maybe the mixed martial arts fighter who hits himself (in the face) with hammers on YouTube. But 37-year-old Jason Smith is most at home at the Decatur Athletic Club, where he works out for hours a day, building legendary strength that includes a 565-pound bench press maximum and squatting nearly 800 pounds. Armed with his secret pink tonic of bone marrow, raw eggs, amino acids and a bunch of other ...
Family, friends of teen who died in crash see visions of hope at funeral
Berlin, Ill. (WAND) - Family and Friends find hope at a young girl's funeral.
All-women concealed carry course held in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Several central Illinois women will be one step closer to receiving their concealed carry licenses, courtesy of a training course being held in Springfield on Sunday.
