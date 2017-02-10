Welcome Home Private Maggie Bilyeu

SPRINGFIELD - A local soldier who survived a suicide bombing in Afghanistan is coming home, today.

In November, 26-year-old Private, Maggie Bilyeu, of Taylorville suffered a broken leg and shrapnel wounds, in the attack.

She has recovered and will arrive in Springfield around 2pm, today.

The U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club will escort her from the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, to Taylorville, where hundreds of people are expected to welcome her home.