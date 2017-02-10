Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library celebrates Lincoln's birthday with free admission

SPRINGFIELD – Celebrations will be underway this weekend to honor Abraham Lincoln’s 208th birthday.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Museum is offering free admission on Sunday and for the rest of February Lincoln’s stovepipe hat and his wife Mary’s 28 diamond necklace will be on display.

There will be historic characters, musicians, including The Liberty Clarinet Quartet from 1 - 2 p.m., children's crafts and games, and other celebratory events.

On Sunday the Old State Capitol State Historic Site will host their third annual Abraham Lincoln Birthday Dance. The Springfield International Folk Dancers will host the from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Music from Lincoln’s area will be featured.

