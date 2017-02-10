Pro-Life Group Reacts to Abortion Bill Making It's Way Through the Illinois Capitol

Springfield- The Pro-life Action League is speaking out against a bill that they say would make taxpayers fund abortions.

"HB 40 is going to force taxpayers to pay directly for abortions in Illinois, and it is going to increase the number of abortions. Some say by 12,00 some say by 15,000. Forcing taxpayers to pay for this is very unpopular." says Chris Iverson, a Board Member of the Pro-life Action League.

The bill being sponsored by Representative Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago), would allow for abortion to be covered under State Employee Health Insurances and Medicaid in the state. Under current law, abortions are only covered in cases of medical emergencies. The bill would also strike out "trigger" provision in the Illinois Abortion Law of 1975 that would not ensure abortion stays legal in the state regardless of federal rulings. "We are very simply striking that language because we do not want to go back, we want to go forward, and we want to make an affirmative statement that Illinois will be a state where abortion services will be safe, legal, and accessible." said Representative Feigenholtz.

The Pro-Life Action League is saying that this is a cover for taxpayer funded abortions, and that if Roe v. Wade is overturned federally, abortions would remain legal in Illinois. "In the preamble of the 1975 law, there is an intent to protect unborn children from abortion. But that is all it is intent, it holds no legal force what so ever." said Iverson. "So they are claiming that if Roe v Wade is overturned that abortion could become illegal, and that's just untrue. The Legislative Research Unit has stated that's not true, the ACLU has stated that's not true, attorneys on both sides of the issue have stated that it's just false. The reason they are doing that is because they want to make is sound like HB40 is going to protect the right to abortion. But it's not, it's just going to force us to pay for it."

HB40 passed a House Committee on Wednesday with a party line vote of 7-5.

Lawmakers are back in session February 15.

For information on HB 40 click here.