19-year-old Decatur man facing 7 counts of distributing Child Pornography

DECATUR – Decatur Police Detectives arrested a 19-year-old Decatur man after they received a cyber tip that he was uploading child pornography to the internet.

19-year-old Hunter Roush was arrested on Thursday, February 9, just before 7 AM, after Decatur Police obtained a search warrant to search his home for child pornography.

According to Macon County sworn statements, Decatur authorities had received a cyber tip from the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The task force reports they had gotten that tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which had received a report from the service provider Dropbox, Inc on November 2, 2016.

Macon County sworn statements report Dropbox, Inc. officials had turned over files and other information on Roush, who Decatur Police now say had been using the online storage service to upload child pornography and make it available to the public.

Decatur Police write in their sworn statements that they then began investigating after being notified by the ICAC Task Force, saying the crime had come from a Macon County IP Address. Authorities were able to determine Roush’s user info from Dropbox and subscriber information from Comcast Cable Communications and Google through subpoena requests.

A total of 37 files were turned over to NCMEC, with 36 of those files containing material police say can be defined as child pornography.

The detective handling the case reports he was able to determine through his findings from the requests and information in the cyber tip that all services being used were active on September 2, 2016. He found three folders made on that date on Roush’s account, with 22 of the 36 video files reported by NCMEC in one of the folders.

Decatur Police detectives were able to compare those files to the Child Victim Identification Program to see if other law enforcement professionals had seen the victims in other videos. According to the Decatur Police report, several of the video files had been seen before by other law enforcement.

The files found by authorities on Roush’s account involved sexual acts with under-aged individuals. Roush is not reported by Decatur Police to have engaged in the acts on the video files. They claim he did, however, distribute them online.

In addition to those videos uploaded on September 2 to Dropbox, detectives viewed the others and confirmed they meet the definition of child pornography.

Roush is now in custody at the Macon County Jail with a $100,000 bond. He faces seven counts of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography.

