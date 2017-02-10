Driver of van cited in crash with Teutopolis bus carrying boy's b-ball team

MOULTRIE COUNTY – Breaking News: WAND just confirmed that Moultrie County Deputies cited the driver of the van involved in the crash with the bus carrying the Teutopolis boy’s basketball team with Failure to Yield and Driving Under the Influence.

Investigators say the van's driver stopped at the stop sign on Moultrie County Road and Route 32 East just south of Sullivan. Then they say the van pulled out, hitting the school bus, causing it to lose control and flip onto its side. That bus was headed to a game against Rockridge at Lincoln College.

Ambulances rushed five students and that driver to the hospital. None of the injuries were life threatening. Deputies say the students suffered minor cuts and injuries and the hospital treated and released them.

A player who was on the bus tells WAND News that injuries varied from back issues and some abrasions on arms.

More information will be released at a later time.