Early morning fire in Champaign causes more than $100K in damages

Early morning fire in Champaign causes more than $100K in damagesPosted: Updated:
Man seriously injured by train in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says one man was seriously injured after being struck by a train Saturday evening.
Teen critically injured in Saturday afternoon shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's east side that left a teen in critical condition. Springfield police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of East Ash Street at 4:10 p.m. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 17-year-old male who has sustained gunshot wounds to both legs, and a graze wound to the arm. The victim was taken to HSHS. St. John's Hospital, and is listed in cr...
1 dead in Saturday night shooting, police investigating
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one man dead.
One person stabbed, 2 people shot in Springfield
Springfield, Ill. (WAND)- Multiple people are hurt after a separate stabbing and shooting in Springfield.
Family, friends of teen who died in crash see visions of hope at funeral
Berlin, Ill. (WAND) - Family and Friends find hope at a young girl's funeral.
Pana Spring clean-up held this weekend
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Pana Pride and City of Pana officials are hosting the annual Spring clean-up day on May 13.
1 dead in early-morning stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after being found with stab wounds on Springfield's northeast side early Saturday morning.
Police: Man apparently taking selfie hit by train
Police in Springfield say a man who was struck by a train as he apparently was taking a selfie remains in critical condition.
