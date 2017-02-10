Early morning fire in Champaign causes more than $100K in damages

CHAMPAIGN – Champaign fire personnel were on scene at a house fire just after 4:30 AM Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 500 block of Swigart Street at around 4:39 AM on February 10.

Fire officials say they received a report of a fire that started in a garage at the home. That fire then extended into the home. 27 emergency response personnel from the Champaign Fire Department and Arrow Ambulance arrived to battle the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire around about an hour.

While at the scene, crews found a victim inside the home, who they treated on scene and then transported to Carle Hospital. No firefighters were hurt during the suppression efforts.

Fire officials estimate the damage to the home to be around $100,000, while the damage to the contents is estimated to be around $25,000.

Investigators are still working at the scene to determine the cause of the fire; however, no working smoke alarms were found in the home.