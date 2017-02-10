UPDATE: Charges in Teutopolis Bus Crash vs. Van

MOULTRIE COUNTY – Breaking News: WAND just confirmed that Moultrie County Deputies cited the driver of the van involved in the crash with the bus carrying the Teutopolis boy’s basketball team with Failure to Yield and Driving Under the Influence. The driver has been identified as 36 year old, Scarlett Mckenzie of Mattoon, Il.

Investigators say the Mckenzie stopped at the stop sign on Moultrie County Road and Route 32 East just south of Sullivan. Then they say she pulled out, hitting the school bus, causing it to lose control and flip onto its side. That bus was headed to a game against Rockridge at Lincoln College.

Ambulances rushed five students and Mckenzie to the hospital. None of the injuries were life threatening. Deputies say the students suffered minor cuts and injuries and the hospital treated and released them.

A player who was on the bus tells WAND News that injuries varied from back issues and some abrasions on arms.

More information will be released at a later time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MOULTRIE COUNTY- A Teutopolis school bus carrying 35 basketball players, cheerleaders and coaches crashed with a van Friday afternoon around 3:19 PM.

The driver of the van was taken to St. Mary's to be treated for injuries, and five students were taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln to be treated for their non-life threatening injuries.

WAND News spoke with one of those players, Lane Belleville, who is a senior on the team and recalls, "Just shock and a little scared because that was a scary thing, that big of a vehicle to tip like that."

Manager of the restaurant across from the crash, Lauren Lillico told WAND News, "They are very lucky what could have happened what could have been. If that would have been any harder, if he would have been going any faster... there would have been casualties."

Details are still coming out on the crash stay with WAND news for the latest.