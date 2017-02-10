Authorities continue to look for vehicle involved in I-72 hit and run

DECATUR – Illinois State Police continue to investigate after two people were seriously hurt in a hit and run incident on Interstate 72 Thursday night.

Two pedestrians, a tow truck operator and a customer being assisted by the tow company, were working on loading a truck to the flat-bed tow truck parked on the shoulder of Interstate 72 in Macon County at around 7:45 PM, when they were hit by another vehicle. Both pedestrians were seriously injured. They were later identified as 48-year-old Christopher Moore, of Decatur, as the two truck operator, and 57-year-old Jeffrey Mounts, of Washington, Pennsylvania, as the customer.

Authorities say that vehicle is believed to be a gray or silver Ford Taurus/Focus with front bumper passenger side damage. The front bumper of the passenger side may still have dark blue jean material attached. Damage to the suspect vehicle may also include the black plastic engine guard/ground effects panel.

Pictures of pieces of that vehicle recovered from the scene have been provided investigators and attached to this article.

At this time, authorities have been following up on several leads but have been unsuccessful in finding the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office or Macon County Crime Stoppers.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family of Moore. That information can be found here.