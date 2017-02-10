SCAM ALERT: Email scam posing as United States Postal Service

MACON COUNTY – At least two Macon County residents have received an email posing as the United States Postal Service, trying to gain financial and personal information.

The email, claiming to be from the USPS, says the courier was unable to deliver the resident’s parcel because “nobody” was present at their address. The email gives a parcel size, weight and date. It requests that you reschedule the delivery date but that you will “have to confirm the information on the delivery invoice.”

Lt. Jonathan Butts, of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, says, “No one should ever confirm any type of invoice information, or other billing information, that would include a payment type, a credit card number, a security number for their credit card, or any type of personal information to anyone by phone, email, U.S. Postal mail, or by any form of social media.”

Sheriff’s Office officials believe this scam is targeting individuals by leading them to believe that they have a package that needs to be delivered to them and are attempting to gain financial and personal information from the individual for financial exploitation purposes.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with inspectors from the United States Postal Service, who are working in cooperation with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this scheme.

Anyone who has received this email (pictured below) is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the United States Postal Services at (877) 876-2455.