Lovie Smith discusses start of spring football

CHAMPAIGN -- Lovie Smith was all smiles Friday as he met with the media Friday to discuss the start of spring ball, which kicks off Valentine's Day.

Smith says there won't be a spring game this year, due to lack of numbers. Key players like Mike Dudek, Dre Brown, and Chayce Crouch are still recovering from injuries suffered last year.

The team will hold fifteen practices, with one on Saturday March 4th (11 am) open to the public.