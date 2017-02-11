Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2/10

Click the videos above to join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for more than 10 high school basketball games around Central Illinois! Lincoln knocks off No. 1 Lanphier, LSA takes the LOVC NW title in a thriller over Argenta-Oreana, Eisenhower's Stephon Bobbitt scores his 1000th point, while Effingham wins a double overtime barn burner on the road at Mt. Zion!



Video 1

?Lincoln 64, No. 1 Lanphier 47

Effingham 93, Mt. Zion 80 (2OT)

Taylorville 59, Charleston 49

Salem 63, Mattoon 56

MacArthur 82, Springfield 65

Eisenhower 53, Glenwood 37

Jacksonville 58, SHG 55

Southeast 59, Rochester 48

LSA 58, Argenta-Oreana 55 (LSA clinches LOVC NW championship)

Okaw Valley 51, Cerro Gordo-Bement 37



Video 2

St. Teresa 50, Shelbyville 35

Warrensburg-Latham 32, Tuscola 19

Clinton 72, Meridian 66

Central A&M 63, Sullivan 43

New Berlin 50, Sangamon Valley 32

North Mac 57, Maroa-Forsyth 36