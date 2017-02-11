Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2/10

Posted:
LSA's Mike Fiala (left) and MJ Bond celebrate a basket during Friday night's LOVC Northwest championship-clinching game at Argenta-Oreana. LSA's Mike Fiala (left) and MJ Bond celebrate a basket during Friday night's LOVC Northwest championship-clinching game at Argenta-Oreana.

Click the videos above to join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for more than 10 high school basketball games around Central Illinois! Lincoln knocks off No. 1 Lanphier, LSA takes the LOVC NW title in a thriller over Argenta-Oreana, Eisenhower's Stephon Bobbitt scores his 1000th point, while Effingham wins a double overtime barn burner on the road at Mt. Zion!

Video 1
?Lincoln 64, No. 1 Lanphier 47
Effingham 93, Mt. Zion 80 (2OT)
Taylorville 59, Charleston 49
Salem 63, Mattoon 56
MacArthur 82, Springfield 65
Eisenhower 53, Glenwood 37
Jacksonville 58, SHG 55
Southeast 59, Rochester 48
LSA 58, Argenta-Oreana 55 (LSA clinches LOVC NW championship)
Okaw Valley 51, Cerro Gordo-Bement 37

Video 2
St. Teresa 50, Shelbyville 35
Warrensburg-Latham 32, Tuscola 19
Clinton 72, Meridian 66
Central A&M 63, Sullivan 43
New Berlin 50, Sangamon Valley 32
North Mac 57, Maroa-Forsyth 36

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps