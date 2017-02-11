ISU's Paris Lee not afraid to sacrifice his body

NORMAL -- There's the 13.4 points per game, the 5.1 assists per game (tops in the Missouri Valley), the 2.1 steals per game (also first in the MVC) and of course the screaming pink dreadlocks.



But what makes Illinois State's Paris Lee stand out the most has to be felt -- literally, felt -- to be appreciated. WAND's Gordon Voit did just that while sitting courtside at a game, when a diving Paris Lee landed on top of him while going for a loose ball (and of course apologized).



The senior point guard from the famed Proviso East High School just west of Chicago brings a conference-best attitude to the table, and it's apparent whether he's diving for loose balls, lighting up Redbird Arena with his smile after hitting a 3-pointer, cheering on a teammate or even attacking a press conference with the thoughtfulness and energy that you'd expect in a game.



Paris Lee is the total package, and he's helped deliver Illinois State's historic 12-1 start in league play.



Click the video above to hear how he's assumed a new role with the team's second-leading scorer, MiKyle McIntosh, sidelined with a meniscus injury as the Redbirds prepare for Saturday night's 9 p.m. matchup with Bradley in Normal.