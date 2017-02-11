Fire in apartment in building next to Korner Cafe results in total loss

A massive fire broke out in an apartment above the building next to the Korner Cafe in downtown Latham Saturday morning.

Latham Fire Chief Kenny Crosier tells WAND at least 10 fire departments were on scene. The fire started at around 8 in the morning. He says there was so much smoke the firefighters had to evacuate the buildings, and they actually ran out of water on several occasions.

"We've had approximately 38 fire departments here at the first today because we kept running out of water, and we started sending them to Niantic and Mt. Pulaski and Warrensburg, and we ran them out of water," Crosier says.

Two apartments are located above the building next to the Korner Cafe, and Crosier says that is where the fire started, but they are still unsure of what caused it. He says they may never know due to how severely the building was damaged.

The Latham Volunteer Fire and Rescue agency reported just after 3 PM that the fire had been extinguished. They tell WAND News the building is a total loss.

"The building was build in 1893. It was a very old building. There were two apartments upstairs, and they are very big apartments too. And we just couldn't get in. We tried and got pushed out. There was so much heat in there," Chief Crosier explains.

As of 6 PM, Ameren Illinois had finished cutting off the gas to the building, so the firefighters could continue to contain what was left of the fire.

Despite the hours needed to suppress the fire, no one was injured and everyone was evacuated safely.