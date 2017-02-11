Urbana Police Investigate Shooting

URBANA- Early Saturday morning around 1:34 AM, Urbana police were called to the 1000 Block of Austin Drive after someone called for help and reported shots fired.

A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene and found an 18 year-old Champaign man with several gunshot wounds. Urbana officers arrived shortly after and provided first aid to the victim.

The victim told police that someone had shot him multiple times prior to being transported to a local hospital. The victim was taken to surgery for life threatening injuries.

Urbana police officers and detectives found evidence of a shooting in and around a house on Austin Drive. Illinois State Police Crimescene Services are assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS.