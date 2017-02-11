Woman dies from early Friday morning fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN – In an update to a story WAND News reported on Friday, a woman has died after she was rescued from a burning home.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the victim as 53-year-old Laura Wills.

Champaign fire personnel responded to a fire at Wills’ home on Swigart Street, just after 4:30 AM on Friday morning. Crews were able to get Wills out of the burning residence, and she was taken to Carle Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:35 AM on February 10.

Northrup says his autopsy found Wills died from smoke inhalation, but final autopsy results are still pending confirmation by toxicology testing.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the home, causing over $100,000 in damages. Crews were able to put it out in around an hour.

The circumstances of the fire and Wills’ death continue to be investigated by the Champaign Fire Department, State Fire Marshal, Champaign Police Department and the Coroner’s Office. Champaign Fire’s report does indicate that Wills did not have any working smoke alarms in her home.