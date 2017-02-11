Near record warmth arrives in central Illinois

Near record warmth settled in across central Illinois on Saturday. High temperatures reached into the middle 60s, which is roughly 25 degrees above average. Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says the average high for February 11, is 40 degrees.

We recorded a high of 66 degrees in Decatur on Saturday, which is two degrees shy of the record high of 68 degrees set back in 1932.

